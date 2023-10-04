Historic South Shields pub set to host the Mayor’s charity night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor John McCabe, the Mayor of South Tyneside, is set to host his charity night at The Steamboat pub, on Mill Dam, on Saturday, October 7.

The night is aiming to raise money for South Tyneside Hospital Radio and foodbanks throughout the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlady Kath Brain has spoken of her excitement to the Gazette about being able to host the charity night on behalf of the Mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steamboat, on Mill Dam in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

She said: “Every couple of months we host a charity night for local charities and even if those nights raise £50 then I am happy.

“I’m thankful enough to be in a position where I’ve got the ability to have a venue that can host things such as charity nights.

“It is lovely that the pub has even been considered to host the Mayor’s charity night.

Kath Brain, the landlady of The Steamboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we’ve had a Mayor in The Steamboat yet so it is all quite exciting really.

“We’ve had loads of regulars who are looking forward to the evening and Blue Moon play every charity night that we do for free so it should hopefully be a good night.”

The evening will begin at 7pm, live music from Blue Moon starting at 7.30pm and the Mayor will draw the raffle at 9pm - it is not a ticketed event and all are welcome.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields artist, illustrator and animator Sheila Graber has donated a sunrise painting of The Groyne as part of one of the raffle prizes available.

The Mayor’s charity night is the first of two charity events that The Steamboat is hosting throughout October.