Historic South Shields seafront sports ground set for £375,000 upgrade

Community sports group are set to benefit as an historic sports ground is set to get an upgrade.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that facilities at Gypsies Green Stadium, on South Shields’ seafront, are set to be improved in the coming months.

The existing building at the venue is set to be demolished and replaced with a new modern, “fit-for-purpose” facility, which will be open to members of the public in early 2025.

The £375,000 project, which has been funded using UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies, will provide Gypsies Green Stadium users with a new kitchen, a social space as well as changing and shower facilities.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has stated that the new and improved facilities will better serve the local community once they are open.

She said: “Gypsies Green is a much-loved local leisure and sporting venue, which serves the local community and has hosted many major regional and national events over the years.

“However, the existing structure is outdated, in poor condition and sadly beyond economic repair, and we are working with local community sports groups to provide the functional and welcoming space that they deserve.

“The demolition works will mark the start of the project, clearing the way for a new modular building with better facilities to support the community.

“Having much improved facilities will not only help us better meet the needs of groups but will hopefully help to attract more sporting events, which in turn supports tourism and the local economy through increased participants and spectators visiting the borough.”

Gypsies Green Stadium is home to South Shields Harriers running group, South Shields Velo Cycling Club and South Tyneside Football Club, as well as being used for major events such as the Great North Run.

Paul Steadman, of South Shields Velo Cycling Club, has welcomed the building of new facilities at the venue.

He commented: “We’re excited to see work getting underway on the site to provide better accommodation for groups and visitors.

“The new building will make such a difference to all the groups which regularly use Gypsies Green. South Shields Velo Cycling Club is hosting the British Cycling National Cyclocross Championships in January 2026 and, as well having a fantastic course set in beautiful surroundings, it will be great that we will have a purpose-built clubhouse and changing rooms.”

South Tyneside Council have stated that the old facilities are expected to be demolished by the New Year, with the new building being installed by March 2025.

The local authority has confirmed tat a temporary welfare facility will be provided to support clubs that use Gypsies Green Stadium while the improvement project is taking place.