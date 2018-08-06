Hoax report of man armed with Samurai sword sparks armed response in South Tyneside

Police believe a call which saw armed police descend on a South Tyneside street in the early hours of today was a hoax.

Firearms teams responded to a report of a man armed with a Samurai sword in Jarrow shortly before 1am - but found nothing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 12.51 am today, police received reports of a male believed to be in possession of a Samurai sword in the Stothard Street area of Jarrow.

"Firearms officers carried out an extensive search of the area and did not find anyone in possession of a weapon.

"It is now believed this was hoax and police do not believe there to be any risk to the public.

"If you have any information about this incident, please call us on 101 quoting log number 51 of 06/08/18."