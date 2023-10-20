Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The laundrette based in Dean Road, South Shields is the only free community launderette in the North East.

The charity attended the Emmaus National Assembly in Leicestershire and won the John Thompson Award for an impactful Emmaus project which supports the wider community.

The Assembly held earlier this month was organised by the national homelessness charity Emmaus UK, of which Emmaus North East is one of 30 Emmaus communities in the federation, providing a home and meaningful work in social enterprises for those with experience of homelessness to rebuild their lives.

Lucie's Laundry on Dean Road, South Shields. Picture: Emmaus North East.

The event took place in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and brought together more than 200 delegates from Emmaus communities across the UK, including residents with experience of homelessness, known as companions, federation staff and trustees, guests from Emmaus Europe, Emmaus International and others from outside the sector.

Ruth Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus North East, said: “The team at Emmaus North East was delighted to be presented with the John Thompson award at the Emmaus National Assembly.

"John was a fundraising manager at Emmaus UK until his unexpected death in 2007 with the special award being launched by EUK in 2008.

“Lucie's Laundry is an outstanding act of solidarity within the community because of the impact on people in need, innovation and partnership working. This was made possible due to support from Proctor and Gamble and Riverside Housing.

"Thank you to the judges and to the amazing team at Emmaus North East without whom this would not have been possible.”

The community launderette opened its doors in February this year in response to the local community and head teachers mentioning that some families were not being able to wash and dry their clothing due to the cost of living crisis and fuel poverty.

Children were turning up to school in either dirty clothing or not in uniform as parents and guardians have been unable to wash and dry clothing. Since its opening more than 600 people have used the service.

The theme of the Emmaus National Assembly was ‘Creating a Powerful Movement’ and Emmaus UK Chief Executive, Charlotte Talbott, spoke about the need to unite as one movement to tackle social injustice and suffering.

Warning figures on UK homelessness are the “tip of the iceberg”, she said: “The housing system in the UK is broken and more people are suffering.”