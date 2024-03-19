HoodEx launch exclusive hoodies to help break the cycle of offending behaviour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields community interest company, HoodEx CIC have launched exclusive hoodies, as part of their goals to break the cycle of offending behaviour.

HoodEx CIC, sell affordable and sustainable second-hand clothing via their shop located in South Shields Bus Interchange.

The funds gained from the sale of the clothing goes towards various support services for ex-offenders or people at risk of offending, including fitness training at HoodEx’s Boxing and Fitness Gym located at South Shields Market.

HoodEx have now launched exclusive HoodEx branded hoodies, which are available in all sizes for £30 per hoodie.

The hoodie is plain black in colour, with HoodEx’s logo on the right side of the chest; with their tag line ‘renew, restore, reform’. The silhouette of a hooded figure, which HoodEx use in their recognisable branding is also printed on one of the arms.

Proceeds from the sales of the hoodies will contribute towards the operation of the HoodEx Boxing and Fitness Gym, offering free access to those at risk of offending in the local area, as well as HoodEx CIC volunteers from the Interchange shop.

At the HoodEx Boxing and Fitness Gym, fitness classes offered include PTI sessions, boxing training, MMA training, weekly male and female-only circuits and women’s boxercise classes.

Founder of HoodEx CIC, Ricky Gleeson, said: “HoodEx is excited to announce the latest collection of our branded hoodies.

“More than just a fashion statement, each hoodie sold will contribute directly to our mission of fostering positive change in our community.

“Through the sale of these stylish and comfortable hoodies, HoodEx will be able to fund 1-to-1 physical training sessions.

“These sessions are aimed at reducing offending rates and combating anti-social behaviour, transforming individuals' lives and also enriching our community as a whole.