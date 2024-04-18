Housing plans submitted for part of ex-HSBC Bank in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert part of a former South Shields bank into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 21 Fowler Street in the town, once known as the home of HSBC Bank.

The banking chain announced plans to close its doors at Fowler Street last year as part of a series of structural changes at branches across the UK.

Now, the former bank is being lined up for a new use with plans to convert part of the building into accommodation in the form of a seven-bedroom HMO and a self-contained studio flat.

The plans from applicant Mossmead Estates also include the partial conversion of the ground floor to “communal living accommodation” for the seven-bedroom HMO.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials describes the site as a “visually appealing building worthy of retention” and confirms “most of the ground floor” would remain for retail use under the plans.

Accommodation plans aim to use the rear part of the building’s ground floor for a “common kitchen area, living area, cinema room and bicycle storage for the HMO units”.

The front of the building would remain as retail space under the plans and no external changes are proposed to the building, with the “main entrance and shop front windows on this prominent corner location remaining unaltered”.

The one-bedroom studio flat would be based at first-floor level with a “combined bedroom, kitchen and living area alongside a private ensuite”.

Meanwhile, the seven HMO units would be based across the remaining upper floors, each with their own private ensuite with a toilet, basin and shower.

In addition, the basement of the property would be used for services, bicycle storage and bin storage.

Developers said the scheme would see the “conversion of this former redundant bank to low-cost, high-quality residential accommodation” and would “increase the town centre population in a sustainable location”.

Although no on-site parking was proposed, applicants noted the site was in close proximity to bus and Metro services and would benefit from cycle parking.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposed development is located within a predominantly commercial and retail area.

“The proposal will have no additional adverse impact on the neighbouring commercial properties.

“In fact, the addition of new housing in this area will be a positive benefit to the local area and will provide much-needed footfall for local businesses”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until May 6, 2024.