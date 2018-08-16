How becoming a volunteer could help the South Tyneside community

People with spare time on their hands looking for a new challenge are being asked to consider volunteering.

A volunteer recruitment drive is taking place at South Shields Town Hall on Wednesday August 22.

This will be key to establishing a volunteering standard across the borough and will help to link volunteers with the organisations that need their support.” Coun Cunningham

Organised by Inspire South Tyneside, it aims to give people an insight into the range of volunteering opportunities there are available in the borough.

People will also have the chance to speak to those who are already spending their free time helping others and running groups including those working with people who are socially isolated, young people, older people, people with learning disabilities, mental health issues, physical disabilities and many more.

The event will officially be opened by the Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Norman Dick. Coun Tracey Dixon and Coun Faye Cunningham will also be in attendance. It will also see the launch of the Volunteer Passport Scheme which aims to allow organisations to see at a glance volunteers training and expertise.

Coun Cunningham said: “I am delighted that South Tyneside volunteer co-ordinators have decided to launch the volunteer passport scheme. This will be key to establishing a volunteering standard across the borough and will help to link volunteers with the organisations that need their support.”

Inspire aims to help those either working or donating their time within the third sector arena to further their community-based aims, as well as be their voice.

The event starts at 1pm until 4pm. For details on Inspire visit Inspire at 27 Beach Road, South Shields or call 456 9551.