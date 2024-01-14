The names of the present often shine a light on the region’s past.

South Tyneside being found on the south side of the North East’s River Tyne is an obvious naming convention, but less is known about why the towns which make up the region are named the way they are.

Come with us as we take a look through history at why each town is named the way it is across the area we call home.

South Tyneside border sign. What's in a name? How every South Tyneside town was named including South Shields, Jarrow, Boldon and more

Boldon Boldon Colliery and its geographical namesakes are thought to have a fairly unassuming name. The term is likely to have come from the word bold, meaning a building, and dun, meaning a type of hill fort.

Cleadon Cleadon was first noted by the name Clyuedon in the 1100s. It is expected to mean hill (dun) of the cliffs (clifta) in old Anglo Saxon.