How my son helped me lose almost four stone with Slimming World

A grandmother has underwent a transformative weight-loss journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June Murray has managed to lose almost four stone after she joined Jamie Wood’s (her son) Slimming World group, in West Boldon, back in early 2024.

The grandmother-of-five weighed 13st 8lb at her heaviest but by following Jamie’s guidance, she has now dropped to 9st and 12lb - going from a dress size 18 to a 10 in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old has given an insight into why she wanted to lose weight and revealed how her eating habits have changed due to her weight-loss journey.

She said: “I wanted to wear nice clothes and to go on a cruise - I am a brittle asthmatic so I also wanted to try and help my breathing.

June Murray has transformed her life after losing almost four stone with Slimming World. | Other 3rd Party

“Being overweight I always felt tired, ugly, and older than I wanted to look. I always felt uncomfortable at things like family gatherings and could never wear the things I wanted to. I hated shopping for clothes.

“I used to eat a lot of takeaways, cheese, desserts, fried food and food cooked in oil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before losing weight, I used to eat a lot at night, I would have my three meals but I would also snack in between and then have snacks and wine in the evening.

“Now I eat a lot of chicken and fish and I like to have dinners with plenty vegetables.

“I batch cook a lot and make meals such as Bolognese and curries - my favourite at the minute is a ‘fakeaway’ sausage and egg McMuffin in a wholemeal muffin.”

June (right) is hoping to inspire and help others to lose weight. | Other 3rd Party

June has also expressed her delight at being able to lose weight while coping with her asthma and has spoken of her joy at how much she now enjoys going clothes shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have had brittle eosinophilic asthma for almost 40 years and it has been incredibly hard to lose this weight as I take a lot of medication daily.

“I feel that losing weight whilst having this condition has been a great personal achievement because it has enhanced my life so much that I never want to go back.

“Now I can shop for beautiful clothes and wear the styles that I could never wear when I was a size 18.

“I feel more confident and I actually feel younger at heart. It's great to want to go shopping for clothes as I actually enjoy it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had tried Slimming World a few times over the last ten years or so but always gave up after a short while but this time, I lost weight when I started in early 2024.

“I had a few times when my weight loss stalled probably a couple of stone into it but Jamie gave me the push I needed and the help to get back to basics, which then put me back on track.”

Jamie operates a Slimming World group on a Monday morning from 9am at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, in West Boldon.

He also runs two groups at Hedley Hall, in Hebburn, on Saturday mornings from 8am and 9.30am.

You can find out more about Slimming World by visiting: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/.