How police reacted to jail terms given to South Tyneside robbery pair

Police have reacted to the sentences handed out to a pair of bogus good Samaritans who beat up a chef after offering him a lift.

Partners Ian William Main and partner Toni Claire Woods, both from Hebburn, are beginning a combined decade behind bars after robbing the Swedish worker of his cash, passport and clothing.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the victim was tormented so much by his ordeal that "I gave up and moved back".

Main, 30, of Durham Court, who was high on alcohol and cocaine at the time, was jailed for seven years earlier this week after he was found guilty by a jury of the car-park robbery.

Woods, 37, of Elmfield Road, was locked up for three years after admitting the same offence.

Detective Constable Sarah Edgar, from the North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team, has now said: “We are pleased that both Main and Woods will be spending time behind bars for their actions,

“They put the victim through a terrifying ordeal in order to steal from him.

"He was subjected to not only the reckless driving, which thankfully did not lead to other road users being hurt, but also being assaulted by both in a car park.

“I would like to thank the victim for his bravery and hope that this sentencing provides some form of closure.”

The court heard the pair initially posed as good Samaritans to offer Peter Gustaffson a lift at a McDonald's restaurant in Penrith.

Police say "the victim accepted and was driven round Penrith in a reckless manner".

Mr Gustaffson was then dragged out of the vehicle, assaulted and robbed in June.

His attackers were traced after he managed to take a photo of the car's number plate as it drove off.

Woods also admitted a separate offence of being reckless as to the endangerment of life after torching his then flat in Broad Landing, South Shields, on April 28.

Harriet Johnson, defending, said: "For over half his life he has been beset with problems and drug abuse."

Susan Hirst, for Woods, said the robbery was "wholly out of character for her" and that she regretted her actions.