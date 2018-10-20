How South Shields mums are aiming to improve aim children’s mental health, self-esteem and confidence with Relax Kids

Two mums who are passionate about the mental health of young people have joined forces to teach relaxation techniques for children.

Gemma D’Ambrosie and Claire Grabham met at the school gates and now have gone into business together launching Relax Kids.

New Relax Kid's group with Gemma D'Ambrosie and Claire Grabham

The pair work with young people in schools and community settings in a bid to improve their mental health, and raise their self-esteem and confidence.

The women have already delivered their sessions to a number of schools and community groups.

Mum-of-two Mrs D’Ambrosie, a nurse from South Shields said: “It’s an area I have always felt really strongly about. The pressure placed on children in education and the rise in mental health problems, it does worry me. The only way to help children is by helping them to try and manage what is happening - to help them to manage stress, be more resilient and more confident in their abilities.

“Myself and Claire had both been talking about children and the pressures being placed upon them when we saw information on the franchise, Relax Kids.

“We looked into it, spoke to a few teachers to see if it was something that would be viable. We received such positive feedback we decided to go for it.”

According to recent figures from the mental health foundation, around 10% or children and young people aged five-16 years old have a clinically diagnosable mental health problem. While 70% of children and adolescents who experience mental health problems have not had appropriate interventions at a sufficiently early age.

The programme is delivered in one-hour sessions over six weeks and covers seven steps to help youngsters relax and calm the mind as well as understand the inner workings of their brain, known as triune brain, in a visual and engaging way.

They are also keen to target youngsters who may have an even quieter than usual disposition, due to low self-esteem and lack of confidence that may not seem evident.

Gemma added: “The aim is that through the sessions, the child or young person begins to understand the triune brain and what is happening internally. With the tools and breathing techniques they learn, they are better able to control their emotions and responses making them more productive in school, resulting in better behaviour, attainment and self-esteem.”

For details visit Relax Kids Gemma and Claire South Tyneside on Facebook or email relax-kids@hotmail.com