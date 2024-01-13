The UK's largest half marathon is also one of the most expensive, but how does it compare to others across the nation?

While money is tight for many households across the North East and wider UK, but with costs rising each pound matters.

The Great North Run ballot opened this week, giving plenty of potential half marathoners the chance to run the iconic route between Newcastle and South Shields - but it comes at a cost.

Much like last year's event, getting a place in the 2024 Great North Run will cost participants £62 before any travel, accomodation and fuelling for the weekend.

This is how other half marathons across the nation compare in entry cost. All costs are based on entry at the time of writing for a non-affiliated runner. Most races offer a £2 discount to members of running clubs.

