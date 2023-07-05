How the Prince’s Trust helped a young man in Hebburn get work with the NHS

Brian Goodman, from Hebburn, was struggling with unemployment when he went to The Prince’s Trust in August 2022 for help in finding a job.

After seeking guidance from the Trust, the 24-year-old completed a Health and Social Care mentoring programme as well as a ‘Get Started in Health and Social Care’ course.

As a result, Brian is now thriving in his job as a Customer Contact Adviser with NHS Business Services Authority.

Brian Goodman found work with the NHS after receiving help from The Prince’s Trust.

Brian has explained how helpful The Prince’s Trust was in getting him ready for the role.

He commented: “I struggled with unemployment for around five months after I lost my job as a Laboratory Support Worker. I sent loads of applications but often got no feedback.

“That had a toll on me mentally as I was given no direction on how to improve. I thought something was wrong with me.

“The Prince’s Trust has given me immense support. My mentors and I would chat over Teams about career planning and worked on improving my CV to be the best it could be. All this was immensely helpful, and I received great practical support.

“They also supported me throughout the whole interview process and built up my confidence through mock interviews. I came away from the experience knowing my strengths and how to apply them.

“I’ve always wanted to work with and help people, so I am really grateful to have gotten this job and am thankful to The Trust for supporting me along the way.”

Brian has reflected on what it is like to work for the NHS on the Health Service’s 75th anniversary.

He added: “I am delighted to work for the NHS as they are a major employer and help people to connect with anything that they need.