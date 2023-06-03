How to nominate a ‘local hero’ for a South Tyneside award

Is there someone you know in South Tyneside that deserves recognition for what they do? Now, is the time to give them the acknowledgement they deserve, as you can nominate a ‘local hero’ for a #LoveSouthTyneside award.

People of South Tyneside are being encouraged to nominate those across the borough for the award ceremony, which is now in its fifth year.

The #LoveSouthTyneisdeAwards have gone from strength to strength since it began in 2018, and helps to highlight and showcase the unsung heroes in South Tyneside, as well as the community spirit of the borough.

The awards ceremony for this years #LoveSouthTyneside awards will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at South Shields theatre venue, The Customs House.

There are nine categories in total within the awards, and nominations are welcomed by anyone and for any individual, organisation or group who deserve recognition for their work within the local community.

The nomination categories are; supporting others, environment, above and beyond, communities helping communities, inspiring talent, heart of the community, team of the year, people’s choice award and the #LoveSouthTyneside Award.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities at South Tyneside Council said: “The #LoveSouthTyneside Awards are all about celebrating our unsung heroes.

“The people who make our lives richer from the little selfless acts that they do on a day-to-day basis. From people who do regular litter picks to those who look out for their neighbours and much more.

Each nominee will receive a letter from the Mayor and a #LoveSouthTyneside pin badge as a thank you for their outstanding work within the community.

Cllr John McCabe, Mayor of South Tyneside and Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities at South Tyneside Council

The deadline for nominations is midnight, on Friday, June 30. To find out more please visit the #LoveSouthTyneside website.

“South Tyneside is bursting with community heroes who go above and beyond to make the Borough such a fantastic place to live.”

Councillor John McCabe, Mayor of South Tyneside said: “If you know of someone who deserves a special ‘thank you’ for their amazing work, then please take the time to nominate so that we can help to show them just how valued they really are.