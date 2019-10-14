Hundreds of homes left without electricity due to power cut in South Shields
Around 450 homes have been left without electricity following a major power cut in South Shields.
Homes and business in the NE33 and NE34 postcode areas have been affected.
The problem was initially reported shortly before 12.30pm on Monday, October 14 and is believed to be caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment.
Engineers are currently working to restore power.
It is estimated that electricity will be restored to all properties affected in South Tyneside area by 3.30pm on Monday.
Information on the Northern Powergrid’s website said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.
“We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time. Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions.”