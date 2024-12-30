Hundreds of runners take part in the 2024 South Shields Landmark Challenge

Run Eat Sleep, a South Shields-based running group, held its South Shields Landmark Challenge on Sunday, December 29 - with around 300 runners getting involved.

Starting on the South Shields seafront, the ten-mile distance event combines running and navigation with the history of heritage of South Shields as participants had to find 20 landmarks in the quickest time possible.

All 60 teams had to take a photo at each landmark, which included The Groyne, Souter Lighthouse, the White Horse painting, and more, to prove that they had visited them.

The 2024 event was won by Daryl Oguona and Natalie Batey, from Rowlands Gill.

Luke Adams, founder of Run Eat Sleep, said: “This was a record breaking turn out for the event. We love sharing our passion for running and South Shields with all of the runners, as well as our volunteer team.

“It’s a very unique event with a fun spirit and we’re delighted so many people enjoy it.”

Take a look through the gallery from the event and find out more about Run Eat Sleep at: https://runeatsleep.co.uk/.