Hundreds of runners to return to Quayside for 5k & Junior 3k races

The Quayside 5k & Junior Quayside 3k will be returning to Newcastle and Gateshead on 9th August, welcoming all runners- local and international.

In partnership with RunThrough and Gateshead Harriers & Athletics Club, the race stretches from beginners running their first race to elite athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To facilitate optimal running conditions for runners of all levels, the 5k will be split into an A and a B race. The A Race offers £1000 cash prize fund for the top six men and women.

Chris Parr, Quayside Race Director, commented: “Since our first Quayside 5k event in 2014, we have grown the event to have nearly 1000 runners on the night with a Junior 3k and two adult 5k races. The event always has a great atmosphere, in the best location in the city, with a super flat and fast course.

“We welcome everyone to the event from new runners to some of the region’s top international athletes, who will be hoping to break the course records. The event is great for runners as well as spectators on the Quayside and you can also follow the action from home on the livestream.”