Hundreds of South Tyneside children kickstart the Great North Run weekend

The Great North Run activities are underway in South Shields.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from 20 different South Tyneside schools came together at the finish line of the Great North Run, opposite the Bamburgh pub, on Friday morning (September 5) for the Fit for the Finish event.

The 1.4k fun run saw the children run from the finish line, along the South Shields promenade and into Gypsies Green stadium.

Bionic the Gladiator (Matty Campbell) was on hand to set the children off on their run, with each child taking part receiving a medal from Cllr Jay Potts, the Mayor of South Tyneside.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, highlighted that it is events like Fit for the Finish that reaffirm the local authority’s dedication to ensuring children in the borough are fit and healthy.

She said: “We’ve got 20 schools and hundreds of our young people coming here for the Fit for the Finish run.

“We are absolutely dedicated to give our children the right support that they need to keep healthy, fit and active because we want our children to thrive here in South Tyneside.

“As you can see, we’ve got hundreds of our young people crossing the finishing line and having fun here in South Shields.”

Cllr Dixon also expressed her delight at the borough being able to welcome thousands of people once again on the Great North Run weekend.

She added: “The Great North Run has decades of history behind it and we’ll be welcoming thousands of people to South Shields for the finish of the Great North Run.

“Hopefully the sun will shine but if not, people will enjoy it and will have fun here in South Shields.

“South Shields is the place to be this weekend.”