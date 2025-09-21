Sarah Millican Award-winning stand-up comedian known for her sharp wit and relatable humour.placeholder image
I asked AI who the 13 most famous people from South Shields were... here's what it said

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

South Shields’ most famous faces: 13 icons who put the town on the map.

South Shields has long been a proud town with a rich history, and it’s also produced a remarkable number of individuals who’ve made their mark on the national and international stage. From the worlds of entertainment and literature to sport and public service, these famous faces have carried the spirit of South Tyneside far beyond the banks of the Tyne.

This gallery highlights 13 of the most well-known figures born in or closely associated with South Shields. Among them are award-winning comedians, chart-topping musicians, best-selling authors, and sporting legends.

Whether it's the sharp humour of Sarah Millican, the literary legacy of Catherine Cookson, or the global music success of Jade Thirlwall, each has helped shape the town’s identity in their own way. Take a look at the gallery to see South Shields’ most iconic sons and daughters, and discover the stories behind the names...

Chris Ramsey Comedian and TV presenter, known for appearances on panel shows and co-hosting podcasts.

1. Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey Comedian and TV presenter, known for appearances on panel shows and co-hosting podcasts. | Getty Images

Catherine Cookson Best-selling novelist whose gritty historical dramas are often set in North East England.

2. Dame Catherine Cookson

Catherine Cookson Best-selling novelist whose gritty historical dramas are often set in North East England. | Freddie Mudditt Photo: Freddie Mudditt

Eric Idle Comedian, actor, and writer, best known as a member of the legendary comedy group Monty Python. (Born in South Shields, though raised elsewhere.)

3. Eric Idle

Eric Idle Comedian, actor, and writer, best known as a member of the legendary comedy group Monty Python. (Born in South Shields, though raised elsewhere.) | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Joe McElderry Singer who won The X Factor UK in 2009.

4. South Shields singer Joe McElderry spoke to us as he prepared for a string of North East dates, as well as his annual festive show at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on December 1, 2025.

Joe McElderry Singer who won The X Factor UK in 2009. | National World Photo: National World

