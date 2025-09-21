South Shields has long been a proud town with a rich history, and it’s also produced a remarkable number of individuals who’ve made their mark on the national and international stage. From the worlds of entertainment and literature to sport and public service, these famous faces have carried the spirit of South Tyneside far beyond the banks of the Tyne.

This gallery highlights 13 of the most well-known figures born in or closely associated with South Shields. Among them are award-winning comedians, chart-topping musicians, best-selling authors, and sporting legends.

Whether it's the sharp humour of Sarah Millican, the literary legacy of Catherine Cookson, or the global music success of Jade Thirlwall, each has helped shape the town’s identity in their own way. Take a look at the gallery to see South Shields’ most iconic sons and daughters, and discover the stories behind the names...

1 . Chris Ramsey Chris Ramsey Comedian and TV presenter, known for appearances on panel shows and co-hosting podcasts.

2 . Dame Catherine Cookson Catherine Cookson Best-selling novelist whose gritty historical dramas are often set in North East England.

3 . Eric Idle Eric Idle Comedian, actor, and writer, best known as a member of the legendary comedy group Monty Python. (Born in South Shields, though raised elsewhere.)