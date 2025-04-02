Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of a seriously ill pensioner has slammed a hospital trust for charging £150 a month for her mum to watch free television channels.

Bobbie Kelly, 71, is so poorly she is unable to read a book or use a phone, laptop or tablet.

Without the telly, the retired carer would be forced to stare at the ceiling with nothing at all to entertain her in between visits at South Tyneside District Hospital, in South Shields.

Her daughter Karon, 51, was left with no choice but to fork out £5 a day so that the pensioner could at least watch her favourite soaps and quiz shows on ITV.

The media worker said: "I'm sure a lot of people get around this and avoid paying these ridiculous fees of around £150 per month by using their own mobile phone or smart device to watch what they want.

"Unfortunately, many patients, due to their age or health conditions, are unable to do use their own devices and are left paying extortionate amounts of money to watch what is essentially Freeview TV.

"Being in hospital is a frightening time but also boring, not many people have visitors who can stay for hours and hours every day, some might have no visitors at all. For many, television is like having a form of company.

"If it wasn't for me paying these ridiculous fees, my mam would have been left to stare at the ceiling for 24 hours a day."

Seriously ill Bobbie was admitted to hospital on February 26 and discharged to a nursing home on March 24.

During what was already a heart breaking time for her family, Bobbie contracted norovirus and covid while a patient.

She relied on the TV service, provided by external supplier Spark Media, to take her mind off her discomfort.

It enabled her to watch live Freeview channels, and didn't give her access to any streaming services.

Karon added: "All my mam wanted to watch was quiz shows and soaps. She loves Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Tipping Point.

"She's not bothered about glossy Apple TV shows, or Netflix, but the irony is it would have been much cheaper to have subscribed to all of these.

"I put ITV on her every time I visited and left it on that channel.

"She was seriously ill, and didn't even have the ability to use a remote control.

"Paying for and setting up the bedside TV service requires you to be computer literate or able to use a phone.

"You then have to keep topping it up with cash via card and transfer your details if you are moved to a different bed or ward.

"A lot of patients struggle with setting up and maintaining an account on their own and the nursing staff are simply too busy to take time out of caring for people to deal with technology at every bedside.

"This means a lot of precious visiting time is taken up with relatives ensuring the television account is set up and maintained.

"If the money runs out then the television cuts off and the patient is left looking around the ward or staring at the ceiling. Books and magazines aren't even an option for many patients due to their health conditions.

"Surely there has to be a simpler way.

"I do feel for the people who don't have the visitors, the money or the ability to access this outrageous service."

A spokesperson for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: "While every effort is made to help our patients have a comfortable stay in hospital, our Trust, like most others, is not able to fund free bedside TV access around the clock.

"We do have free TVs in a number of our day rooms and radio access is free at all times. Patients on adult wards are also able to use their bedside TVs every morning free of charge.

"We appreciate this won't meet everyone's needs. We can request longer periods of free access through the company that supplies our TV services however this is not guaranteed.

"Extended free TV access was granted for Ms Kelly, however we appreciate that this was just before she was discharged. We offer our apologies to Ms Kelly for this as we know this was a difficult time for her.

"We are working on an upgrade to our WiFi. This means people will find it easier to watch TV and films if they are able to use their own devices."