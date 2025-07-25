England’s first official Japan Park Golf course has now been based in South Shields for a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organiser behind Sanddancer Community Japan Park Golf is celebrating the first 12 months of having the game in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brought the game, which is best described as a mixture of mini-golf and croquet, to South Tyneside after he was introduced to it when he lived in Scotland for more than 20 years.

In order to bring it to South Tyneside, Ken co-founded Sanddancer Community Japan Park Golf and even registered it with the Nippon Park Golf Association in Japan to make it the first official course in England.

Japan Park Golf, in North Marine Park. | National World

Ken has reflected on a successful first year here in the borough and gave an insight into where he wants to take the game over the course of the next 12 months.

He said: “It has been absolutely brilliant and I can’t thank the public enough, the response has been fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve now had more than 3,000 people give it a try and we’ve also raised over £3,000 for charity - we’ve had no complaints at all in the last 12 months.

“The important thing for me is that families can come here and play for free. It takes a lot of time for us to set up but you can see the enjoyment from everyone who takes part.

“I’ve loved seeing whole families such as kids, parents, and grandparents all playing together, laughing and having a good time - it is a great thing to see.

The Japan Park Golf course at North Marine Park, in South Shields. It is England's first official Japan Park Golf course. | National World

“Going forward we are in the process of trying to get more equipment, especially left-handed clubs, and then we are hoping to spread the word to more schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to take the game to local schools and possibly look to set up a league between each other, which is something that they’ve done in Scotland.

“Japan Park Golf can act as a first stage of golf for kids, which is great for the sport, but it is also a game for elderly people to get involved in.”

Sanddancer Community Japan Park Golf is free for anyone to get involved in, with all the equipment being supplied.

All those running the game ask for in return is a voluntary donation to charity - with the organisation set to donate £500 each in the coming weeks to The Charlie and Carter Foundation, Age Concern Tyneside South (ACTS) and the Alzheimer's Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is available to everyone of all abilities. | National World

Ken added: “I get enjoyment from raising money for charity, it is all about giving something back which is a fantastic feeling.

“Towards the end of the summer, we will be hosting dedicated play and donate weeks for the charities - with all the funds raised during those periods going solely to the charities.

“Outside of those weeks, all the money will be collected into a pot and donated to various charities, which will be selected by committee members.

“There are so many charities that we’d love to give to so we are always going to try and do a bit more to help as many as people as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had members of the public passing by who haven’t even taken part in the game but they are donating to us so we can then forward it on to the various charities that we support.”

Ken is also on the lookout for more volunteers to come along to North Marine Park to help him and the committee members run the Japan Park Golf games.

If you’d be interested in volunteering, then you can contact him via: 07519 052819 or [email protected].

You can find out more about Sanddancer Community Japan Park Golf by visiting: https://japanparkgolfsouthshields.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/849955460056718.