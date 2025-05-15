When someone emails me saying that they sell ‘Britain’s bougiest dog dinner’, I need to check it out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Years.com have been making headlines with their Wagyu Steak Lasagne for pups, made using Wagyu beef ragu, hand-crafted yuca pasta and a creamy goat’s cheese béchamel, crafted by Head Chef Luke Alkemade whose background includes Michelin-star kitchens, luxury yachts and product development for Charlie Bigham’s.

So, quite bougie already.

With a £6.95 price tag, the meal is nearly double the price of an average ready meal lasagne for humans, and more expensive than some of the most premium options available in UK supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, you can tell. I watched a video showing the research and development that went into this - the gluten-free pasta alone took more than 150 attempts to get right. And it’s all handmade, with free-range ingredients, run past an in-house vet, with super food seeds on the top, and presented in an oh-so-lovely box.

It was so lovely that when I put it in the fridge (which you don’t need to do till it’s open) I had to warn my husband it was for the dog.

Years dog lasagne | Years.com

When I came to open the embellished, purple packaging, the product itself was in a vacuum-packed container much like you’d see a human lasagne in. I opened the film and almost immediately, Ted the cavapoo was jumping up, nose twitching.

Too big for one portion, I cut it up and the layers inside were revealed. I’d like to have seen more - but I’m being picky. It was quite think and the cheese was dark, but I could see lots of different ingedients packed in, and the seeds on the top were a pretty touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I served it in his bowl cold - I could have heated it in the microwave or the oven, but frankly I thought that was going too far. Anyway, it didn’t seem to matter because he was straight in, and that’s a result for Ted - as any fussy doodle owners will know.

Within minutes the whole thing was gone, and that’s about as good as I can ask for. I didn’t try it myself, though I’m sure I could have done. But I can tell you that it smelled just like a normal lasagne.

So, there’s nothing not to like here. Bougie- definitely. Style over substance - not at all. High quality in every regard.