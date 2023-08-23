Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who was a main cast member on the show from 2011 to 2016, before returning once again for Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series has revealed she may not ever return to the show again.

Sunderland-born Charlotte, was part of the original cast of Geordie Shore, alongside Vicky Pattison, Gaz Beadle, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, James Tindale, Jay Gardner and Greg Lake, when they first burst onto our screens over 10 years ago.

Since then, the show has had many cast changes, with new faces joining each season. However, Charlotte is known as one of the most successful people to come from the show, and remained a cast favourite, despite not featuring in ten series.

The first series of the Geordie Shore: The Reunion Series, which aired in September and November 2022, hugely focussed on Charlotte’s pregnancy with her first child Alba Jean, as well as catching up with old friends who appeared on Geordie Shore alongside her.

The second series of the reunion show began filming earlier this year, however, it was reported that Charlotte had left filming after an argument broke out between herself and fellow cast member Marnie Simpson.

Speaking on her podcast Always On in an episode named Why I Will Never Be Part of Geordie Shore Again, Charlotte gave fans an insight into what had gone on.

Charlotte explained that the cast members all brought along their children and partners to filming, and said: “It all went so terribly wrong.”

“I didn’t expect it to go the way that it did, and for that reason I’m sad.” She explained.

Becoming emotional on the podcast, Charlotte said through tears: “I just felt an immense amount of guilt for not knowing better.”

“What you need to know is that when we are living in that house, we aren’t allowed our phones and we can’t leave the villa. If we need anything we need to ask a member of the crew, and to be honest they are never in a hurry.

“I don’t know if they do it on purpose to make everyone explode.”

She went on to explain that an argument broke out over a high chair, which “escalated”, and resulted in Charlotte leaving the show, as she explained: “I just needed to get out of that environment.”

Charlotte further explained that she was only on the show for two days before leaving, after raising her voice in front of her child, and feeling terrible about it.