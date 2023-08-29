The UK and Ireland musical theatre production of Annie, will be heading to the Sunderland Empire this Autumn, with a familiar face starring in a lead role.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is the familiar face in question, and the 58-year-old is starring as Miss Hannigan in the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revel Horwood, who has been a judge on BBC celebrity dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing since its beginning in 2004, has many musical theatre credits to his name, and has starred as Miss Hannigan in Annie previously, on the West End.

Speaking to the Sunderland Empire, Revel Horwood explained his return to the role, as he said: “I just love this character so much; I am deeply in love with her. I think she is absolutely fantastic and an extremely misunderstood woman.

“Playing her is like an actor’s playground, she is a tyrant and a villain, and those are always the most fun characters to play.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in New York during the 1930s, the plot of Annie focuses on a young girl living in an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan, who is given the opportunity to spend Christmas with a famous billionaire, while on the search for her birth parents.

The well-loved story, which originated on the stage, also made the leap to the silver screen, with three movie versions released in 1982, 1999 and 2014, as well as a live television special in 2021.

Speaking on what the Sunderland Empire audience can expect from Annie, Revel Horwood explained: “Number one – entertainment, number two – a shock! Number three, some great singing, dancing and acting because we’ve got such a brilliantly talented cast, and of course all of the incredible songs that they know and love.”