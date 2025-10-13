A Jarrow youngster is set to be honoured with a British Citizen Youth Award.

Luke Hedley, from Jarrow, is among the British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) Roll of Honour recipients for 2025 for his work in creating safety whistles.

In January, Luke used his Christmas and pocket money purchase a 3D printer, which he used to create the whistles after being inspired by his dad, who is a volunteer ranger.

Luke made the whistles to support the #BeAdventureSmart campaign and the Northumberland National Park MRT (Mountain Rescue Team), which encourage safety and preparedness in the outdoors.

Luke Hedley, from Jarrow, is set to receive the British Citizen Youth Award Medal of Honour for his initiative of 3D printing safety whistles and raising money for charity. | Other 3rd Party

After he secured the relevant permissions that he needed, the youngster started to sell the whistles and within six months, he had produced 740 whistles and raised £1,650 for charity.

Luke’s 3D printed whistles are being used by organisations such as the British Dragonflies.org and local wellbeing businesses - with additional events and collaborations planned.

He also donated 45 whistles to Northumberland MRT and completed an annual half-marathon twice to raise further funds for Langdale & Ambleside MRT, in memory of a neighbour’s son.

Now in its ninth year, the British Citizen Youth Award will be honouring Luke and 21 other young people from across the UK who have made a positive impact on their communities and wider society.

Each young person will be presented with the BCyA Medal of Honour at The Palace of Westminster on October 30 and will be invited to use the post-nominals BCyA as a legacy of their achievements.

Mike Faulkner, Director of the BCyA, commented: “We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA.

“It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change, education, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities.

“The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow and we are humbled that BCyA Patron Dame Mary, who is also founder of Specsavers, has put her name to the prestigious group accolade, enabling us to broaden its recognition of young people in society.”

You can find out more at: http://www.britishcitizenyouthawards.co.uk/.