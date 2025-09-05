I medically can’t feel fear and I could set a world record at the Great North Run

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
A Jarrow man who can’t feel fear is gearing up to take on the Great North Run for the first time in 12 years.

Peter ‘Jordy’ Cernik, from Jarrow, is widely known for his ‘No Fear’ condition, is set to take on the iconic Great North Run on Sunday, September 7.

Jordy is aiming to make history and potentially a Guinness World Record as he looks to be the first person with a clinical absence of fear to complete the race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Peter ‘Jordy’ Cernik is taking on the Great North Run for the first time in 12 years.placeholder image
Peter ‘Jordy’ Cernik is taking on the Great North Run for the first time in 12 years. | Other 3rd Party

Having being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that ended his ability to not feel fear, Jordy has filled his life with bold adventures - but the effects are just as dangerous as they are unique.

Jordy commented: “People think it’s liberating but not feeling fear can lead to risky decisions and make it harder to detect real danger.

“I’ve had to learn how to respect risk without the natural instincts most rely on.”

Now he is looking to raise aware for the debilitating conditions that stopped his early presenting career with the likes of GMTV and Fox Kids UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Jordy will be running the Great North Run to spotlight two causes, Cushing’s Syndrome, a complex hormonal disorder that impacts mental and physical health, and dementia, an illness he knows all too well through his personal journey with his mother and grandmother.

All proceeds raised by Jordy will be going directly to the Alzheimer’s Society, with a fundraiser available at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jordymanwithnofear.

Related topics:Great North RunPeopleHistoryDementiaAlzheimer's Society
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice