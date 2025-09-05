I medically can’t feel fear and I could set a world record at the Great North Run
Peter ‘Jordy’ Cernik, from Jarrow, is widely known for his ‘No Fear’ condition, is set to take on the iconic Great North Run on Sunday, September 7.
Jordy is aiming to make history and potentially a Guinness World Record as he looks to be the first person with a clinical absence of fear to complete the race.
Having being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that ended his ability to not feel fear, Jordy has filled his life with bold adventures - but the effects are just as dangerous as they are unique.
Jordy commented: “People think it’s liberating but not feeling fear can lead to risky decisions and make it harder to detect real danger.
“I’ve had to learn how to respect risk without the natural instincts most rely on.”
Now he is looking to raise aware for the debilitating conditions that stopped his early presenting career with the likes of GMTV and Fox Kids UK.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
Jordy will be running the Great North Run to spotlight two causes, Cushing’s Syndrome, a complex hormonal disorder that impacts mental and physical health, and dementia, an illness he knows all too well through his personal journey with his mother and grandmother.
All proceeds raised by Jordy will be going directly to the Alzheimer’s Society, with a fundraiser available at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jordymanwithnofear.