I medically can’t feel fear and I could set a world record at the Great North Run

A Jarrow man who can’t feel fear is gearing up to take on the Great North Run for the first time in 12 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter ‘Jordy’ Cernik, from Jarrow, is widely known for his ‘No Fear’ condition, is set to take on the iconic Great North Run on Sunday, September 7.

Jordy is aiming to make history and potentially a Guinness World Record as he looks to be the first person with a clinical absence of fear to complete the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter ‘Jordy’ Cernik is taking on the Great North Run for the first time in 12 years. | Other 3rd Party

Having being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that ended his ability to not feel fear, Jordy has filled his life with bold adventures - but the effects are just as dangerous as they are unique.

Jordy commented: “People think it’s liberating but not feeling fear can lead to risky decisions and make it harder to detect real danger.

“I’ve had to learn how to respect risk without the natural instincts most rely on.”

Now he is looking to raise aware for the debilitating conditions that stopped his early presenting career with the likes of GMTV and Fox Kids UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordy will be running the Great North Run to spotlight two causes, Cushing’s Syndrome, a complex hormonal disorder that impacts mental and physical health, and dementia, an illness he knows all too well through his personal journey with his mother and grandmother.

All proceeds raised by Jordy will be going directly to the Alzheimer’s Society, with a fundraiser available at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jordymanwithnofear.