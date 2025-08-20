Vicky Pattison has revealed how she once flirted with Sir Tom Jones.

North East TV personality Vicky Pattison has revealed on a podcast that she once tried to flirt with legendary Welsh singer, Sir Tom Jones.

Speaking on her Get a Grip podcast, which she hosts with Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, the 37-year-old opened up on her attempt to woo the singer.

Vicky commented: “I once told Tom Jones that I would let him wear me like a hat.”

Vicky Pattison has spoken about the time she flirted with Sir Tom Jones. | Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Angela responded: “You didn’t, where were you?”

Vicky replied: “At The Voice, Olly Murs had to explain it to him - I still don’t think he got it by the end, bless him”.

The pair went on to comment that Sir Tom is “holding up well” despite him being 85-years-old and spoke about how impressive his voice is.

Speaking about joining Strictly Come Dancing, the Newcastle-born star said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

“I am a not a natural dancer!

“However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

More details on the Get a Grip podcast can be found at: https://www.instagram.com/getagriplove/.