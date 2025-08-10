I only met my dad two years ago now I want to give him a good send off

A South Shields man is raising money to give his dad a great send off.

Vincent Kapur, from South Shields, has launched a fundraiser in an effort to ensure that his dad, Vincent, gets the send off that he deserves.

Vincent Jr. grew up in the care system and as a result, didn’t have a relationship with his biological family.

Then two years ago, he was scrolling through social media, found his biological parents and was able to reconnect with them.

He met his dad in person for the first time on October 28, 2023, and the pair spent time together doing everyday activities like shopping and making music.

In the fundraiser, Vincent said: “My dad was the best dad, not because of the things that he did but because of how hard he tried to do the right thing.

“My life was very difficult, I grew up in the care system and never got to have a life with my family.

“Only two years ago, I was scrolling on social media, found my real parents and got in contact with them.

“From there my life changed, I finally got to experience love and I finally got to do things which I never would’ve thought of doing.

“Just things so simple as going to the shop with my real dad or going to the studio with him and making music.

“Life is so short and I just wish that I spent every single moment that he was alive with him but now I know he’s up there in heaven looking down on me.”

At the time of writing, £3,189 of the fundraiser’s £4,500 has been raised, with Vincent also wanting to raise awareness about men’s mental health.

He added: "Hopefully my dad‘s passing can be a reminder to you all to spend time with your loving families regardless of how long they’ve been in your life for.”

You can view and donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/b8tcz-please-help-with-my-dads-funeral.