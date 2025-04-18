I received the Maundy Money from The King and I still can’t believe it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lay Pastoral Minister from Jarrow has received the Maundy Money from King Charles III.

Jacki Dunn has put in more than half a century of service into the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside and her efforts have been recognised when she received the Maundy Money from The King on Thursday, April 17.

She was one of 152 recipients from across the North East to be invited to the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral - which was attended by both King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The service honours 76 men and 76 women, a number that represents the monarch’s age, with Maundy Money - a symbolic gesture recognising their contributions to community life.

Jacki Dunn, from Jarrow, has received the Maundy Money from King Charles III. | Other 3rd Party

The Royal Maundy tradition, held on the Thursday before Easter, dates back to medieval times and symbolises the Sovereign’s appreciation for selfless service.

Jacki, who is a Pastoral Minister in Jarrow and Simonside, a Chaplin at South Tyneside District Hospital, and a member of the Mission to Seafarers, received the Maundy Money from The King.

She received two leather purses- a red one with commemorative coins, including a £5 coin honouring The Queen Mother and a WWII-themed 50p.

She then received a white one containing Maundy coins totalling 76p, the age of the monarch.

Jacki has told the Shields Gazette that she was surprised to be invited to the ceremony and explained what it was like to meet King Charles III.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was invited, I was so overwhelmed and I still don’t know who actually put me forward for this.

“It was a great honour and The King was absolutely brilliant. He was lovely, warm and looked you straight in the eye - he was just amazing.

“He asked what I do and he listened to what everyone had to say, it made my day.

“When he came towards me, my eyes were filling up and I was trying not to cry as I was so taken back with emotion.

Jacki was invited to Durham Cathedral on Thursday, April 17, for the prestigious Royal Maundy service. | Other 3rd Party

“He looked very well and the full day was fabulous - I still can’t believe that I’ve met The King.

“It was lovely to receive the Maundy Money, it is an experience that I’ll never get to do again.”

