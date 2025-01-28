I survived breast cancer and now I’m empowering women through a South Shields charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields breast cancer survivor is helping empower women through Bright Futures.

Julia Kilvington has transformed her personal breast cancer survival journey into a mission of empowerment as she has teamed up with South Shields-based Bright Futures to volunteer at the women’s charity.

The 52-year-old has been running arts and crafts workshops to help inspire young women as well as rediscovering her own confidence and passion for creativity.

It follows a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020 which has caused Julia to face significant challenges to her self-esteem and mental well-being.

Covid-19 restrictions meant that she had to withdraw from social interactions and limited her to a circle of close family and friends - which also had an impact on her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda.

Julia Kilvington, a breast cancer survivor from South Shields, is helping to empower women through Bright Futures. | Other 3rd Party

The South Shields mum first learned about Bright Futures through a post of the Parent Network - South Tyneside Facebook page when she recognised an opportunity to support Matilda.

During a visit to the women’s charity in 2024, Julia met with Lindsey Purvis, the volunteer coordinator, and she expressed an interest in contributing to the charity’s work.

Taking inspiration from her creative background, Julia now leads Tuesday evening workshops that feature a variety of activities, including painting, jewellery-making, and journaling.

The sessions are designed to give participants new skills but they have also created a supportive community where healing and self-expression is encouraged.

Julia has given an insight into how starting to volunteer at Bright Futures has helped her following her cancer journey.

She said: “Volunteering with Bright Futures has helped me regain my confidence and reconnect with my love of art.

“It’s opened new doors for me and given me a sense of purpose.

“Bright Futures has truly become a part of our lives.”

The South Shields charity has also helped Matilda, who has been attending Bright Futures’ youth group for a year.

As a result, her confidence has blossomed and she has taken part in debates at South Shields Town Hall, visited the Knife Angel, and a variety of group outings.

Julia added: “Seeing Matilda grow and enjoy these experiences has been incredible.

“Bright Futures has provided us both with opportunities to connect, grow, and feel part of something bigger.”

You can find out more about Bright Futures by visiting: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.