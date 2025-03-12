I think parents should be teaching children to brush their teeth, not schools

Shields Gazette readers have reacted to supervised toothbrushing in schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A national supervised toothbrushing campaign has been launched in an effort to improve the country’s oral health.

The programme, which is targeted at three to five-year-olds, will see children being encouraged to brush their teeth with a fluoride toothpaste while they are at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that this will take place in early years settings, including both schools and nurseries.

Some have welcomed the introduction of the scheme; however, education leaders have stated that schools cannot be expected to “fix all of society’s ills”.

Shields Gazette readers have reacted to the new initiative, with some saying that it is a good idea and others stating that it isn’t the responsibility of school teachers.

Shields Gazette readers have reacted to a new supervised toothbrushing programme in schools across England. | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Archer: “My grandchildren’s primary school always encouraged the pupils to bring a toothbrush and toothpaste to school so they could clean their teeth after lunch.

“I always thought it was an excellent idea and anything to prevent tooth decay is a winner for me.”

Lynn Armstrong: “No it’s not a good idea. Parents should do this. This isn’t school work, it just doesn't sit well with me.”

Jean Hall: “Parents should be doing this job as a matter of routine. Life skills is a parents’ job, not a teacher at school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mckiernan: “As a teaching assistant I think it is ridiculous. Teachers have enough to do as it is.

“It's the parents’ responsibility, not school staff.”

Suzanne Mordue: “I remember this happening at primary school in the early 70s. Nothing new.”

Sue Burnet: “I think it's appalling that teachers are having to 'educate' children to brush their teeth. This is the parents’ responsibility and should be monitored and encouraged by the health service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Potter: “What happened to the days when the NHS dentist used to go into the schools and show them how to do it properly?

“Then they would give them the little pink tablet to pop in their mouth to show if they'd been cleaned properly.”