I tried South Shields 'sex themed' takeaway Sticky Fingers and here's what I thought

I recently covered the opening of a brand new takeaway in South Shields which took on a unique sex theme.

Yes, you heard me right a sex theme. Sticky Fingers is the name of South Shields takeaway which centres the name of its menu on innuendos and sexual positions.

You may think it's a bizarre concept but it’s certainly going down well with customers so I decided to give it a try for myself.

At first look at the menu I was impressed by how much thought and humour had gone into making the food. It wasn’t an easy decision to make choosing what to order as it all sounded so good.

Loaded chicken fries

From the menu I chose Ribbed for your pleasure, Thigh job, the dirty dipper box, loaded chicken fries and some extra sticky wings.

The sound of the thigh job drew me in with two succulent chicken thighs topped with a hash brown and cheese slice. I loved the sound of the combination and knew it would taste good before it even arrived.

As I unwrapped my food from the black paper bag laced with pink tissue paper in black discreet takeaway boxes the smell of deliciousness filled my kitchen and I couldn’t wait to tuck in.

I opted to have my thigh job with cajun fries and sriracha mayo which was easily the best decision I made. The cajun seasoning on those fries were incredible. I could have eaten another portion and the sriracha sauce was the perfect combination. Days after I’m still thinking about it.

My husband opted for ‘Ribbed for your pleasure’ and it was a pleasure to him indeed. In between two buns were two beef patties topped with pulled pork marinated in BBQ sauce. The meat was so tender and tasted perfectly mixed together with a succulent sweet BBQ sauce which oozed out the bun.

The thigh job

The dirty dippers were a box of 10 chicken nuggets which were like a gourmet version of your standard chicken nugget and were irresistible. After one nugget it was hard to stop yourself eating the rest. Strong nugget game.

Finishing off the food with the sticky wings and loaded chicken fries they did not disappoint. There was so much flavour but not too overpowering not to mention how generous the portions were.

I’m a creature of habit who likes to order the same thing from the same place but having tried Sticky Fingers it will most definitely be on my list of places to order from now.