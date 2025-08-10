It’s all over my social media, with people claiming it’s 1,000/10 good, so I had to try some.

The new M&S Crunch Clouds snack - made from pistachio, white chocolate, cornflakes and shortbread is sold in packs of 140g for £3.50 and is part of a range of ‘cloud’ snacks from M&S, which also includes caramel and chocolate crispy clouds and nutty clouds.

The retailer describes the new pistachio pieces as ‘dreamy bites’, and I was keen to break open the packet and see for myself. I expected them to be my new guilty pleasure, hard to put down and worth all the calories.

But nope. They have been hyped too much. Nice, yes. I liked them, but I didn’t love them.

M&S Crunchy Clouds | NW

Firstly, there’s quite a few in the packet - I couldn’t count, but around 15, and they’re the size of an old 50p - probably two bites. They’re caramel-coloured and lumpy - they have bits of green pistachio sticking through the chocolate, and look like something wholesome you’d make with your Nana on a rainy half term day.

But they’re just kind of, bland. There’s no strong flavour, and pistachio, while you can just about taste it, loses out to the sweet white chocolate and the cornflake. Apparently there’s caramalised sugar in there too - and that would account for what they reminded me of. Not sure if these are still available, but Gold bars and Caramacs. Lumpy versions of those.

So, they’re okay, perfectly nice. But for me, not worth rushing back to the fridge for, or breaking a diet for. My rating? 6.5/10.