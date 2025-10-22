‘I use a heated blanket’ - Shields Gazette readers reveal if they’ve put their heating on
We’re at the point in the year where we get all four seasons in one day so it isn’t surprising that some people might be considering putting their heating on.
You might be the kind of person who puts the heating on as soon as the leaves start to change colour or you might be the kind of person who puts on many different layers to keep warm.
We’ve been asking readers what they’ve been doing so far via social media.
This is what you’ve said via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Margaret Steel: “Yes, since September 24 when we returned from holiday.”
John Dennis: “No, my dogs keeping my lap warm.”
Tracey Mowat: “Nope, got my oodie.”
Sue Venus Curtis: “Mine's on all the time. Only time I turn it off is when I'm getting work done on the boiler.”
Donna Watson: “No, I use a heated blanket.”
Kathleen Dent: “Been on for weeks.”
Margaret Cullen: “On a morning, I do.”