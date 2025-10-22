Shields Gazette readers have been revealing whether they’ve put their central heating on yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re at the point in the year where we get all four seasons in one day so it isn’t surprising that some people might be considering putting their heating on.

You might be the kind of person who puts the heating on as soon as the leaves start to change colour or you might be the kind of person who puts on many different layers to keep warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve been asking readers what they’ve been doing so far via social media.

Shields Gazette readers have revealed whether or not they've put their heating on yet. | Getty Images

This is what you’ve said via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Margaret Steel: “Yes, since September 24 when we returned from holiday.”

John Dennis: “No, my dogs keeping my lap warm.”

Tracey Mowat: “Nope, got my oodie.”

Sue Venus Curtis: “Mine's on all the time. Only time I turn it off is when I'm getting work done on the boiler.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Watson: “No, I use a heated blanket.”

Kathleen Dent: “Been on for weeks.”

Margaret Cullen: “On a morning, I do.”