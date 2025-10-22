‘I use a heated blanket’ - Shields Gazette readers reveal if they’ve put their heating on

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Shields Gazette readers have been revealing whether they’ve put their central heating on yet.

We’re at the point in the year where we get all four seasons in one day so it isn’t surprising that some people might be considering putting their heating on.

You might be the kind of person who puts the heating on as soon as the leaves start to change colour or you might be the kind of person who puts on many different layers to keep warm.

We’ve been asking readers what they’ve been doing so far via social media.

Shields Gazette readers have revealed whether or not they've put their heating on yet.placeholder image
Shields Gazette readers have revealed whether or not they've put their heating on yet. | Getty Images

This is what you’ve said via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Margaret Steel: “Yes, since September 24 when we returned from holiday.”

John Dennis: “No, my dogs keeping my lap warm.”

Tracey Mowat: “Nope, got my oodie.”

Sue Venus Curtis: “Mine's on all the time. Only time I turn it off is when I'm getting work done on the boiler.”

Donna Watson: “No, I use a heated blanket.”

Kathleen Dent: “Been on for weeks.”

Margaret Cullen: “On a morning, I do.”

