I used to be overweight but now I've lost 30kg and completed a double Ironman

A Hebburn man has topped off his weight loss by taking on a gruelling challenge.

Gabriel Sonczek, from Hebburn, recently took on the Tower Triathlon Double Ironman, in Bolesławiec, Poland - completing the gruelling challenge in 26 hours and 28 minutes, placing fourth overall and first in his age group.

A double Ironman means taking on 7.6km of swimming, 360km of cycling and 84km of running - all without taking a break.

In 2017, Gabriel was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes and weighted 103kg at his heaviest (16st 2lb).

Completing the challenge is impressive in itself but even more so given that Gabriel has transformed his life over the last few years, losing 30kg (around 4st 7lb) and putting his Type-2 diabetes into remission - having spent three years on medication to control it.

When speaking to the Shields Gazette about why he wanted to take on the challenge, he said: “In 2023, I completed a normal Ironman, which was my first real challenge when I started to lose weight.

Gabriel Sonczek, from Hebburn, has recently completed a double Ironman. | Other 3rd Party

“I managed to get to the finish line and was feeling alright so I knew that it wasn’t my limit so not long after that, I came up with the idea of wanting to double it to see how far I could go and prove something to myself.

“I bought my first bike in Jarrow during the Covid pandemic and I could barely ride it back home to Hebburn without thinking I was going to have a heart attack.

“When I decided to get healthier, each time I was exercising I was setting a new personal best for myself so I wanted to keep pushing myself forward and prove to myself how far I could go.

“In the past, I was overweight as well as being on insulin and tablets for diabetes so I know how hard it is to manage on a daily basis so I want to be an example to people who are finding it hard.

“At one point, my diabetes was so bad that my blood sugar levels were double what it should be in a healthy person and doctors told me that I’d be on insulin for the rest of my life but I got more active and then two years later, I was in remission.”

Gabriel also gave an insight into how he was feeling over the course of the gruelling challenge and expressed his relief when he realised that he had completed the double Ironman.

He commented: “I never race during the swimming section of a triathlon because my technique isn’t that strong so I always go at my own pace.

“Everything was going well until the eighth loop of the swim when I cut my foot while exiting the water so I had to get it properly dressed my medics during my transition between the swim and the bike.

“I really struggled to find my rhythm on the bike and the whole course was mentally draining - especially because the sun was brutal and draining my strength.

“My toes on my foot with the cut went completely numb by 40km of the cycle so I had to stop and remove the bandage, I think it was only around the 180km of the bike that I got some sort of rhythm and new energy.

“Running in the dark was actually enjoyable as it was cooler and at one point, I was closing in on third place.

“But then with about 16km of the run to go, I was really struggling and barely moving forward - my head wanted to move but my body was refusing.

“The last kilometre was just pure euphoria, I just emptied whatever was left in my legs and in the end, it turned out to be my faster kilometre of the entire run.

Gabriel has transformed his life over the last few years, losing 30kg and putting his Type-2 diabetes into remission. | Other 3rd Party

“I kept putting one foot in front of the other and I was buzzing when I got to the finish, I did try to fight for the podium but as I got closer to the end, I was just empty so I focused on keeping fourth place.”

Gabriel also expressed his gratitude to his wife, who was his support for the entire face as she kept him up-to-date with what place he was in, keeping him hydrated, and more.

He added: “If it wasn’t for my wife then I wouldn’t have finished the race.

“She was there to support me every day before the race, during it and then after the race when my body just refused to move.

“She was there trying to motivate me throughout it all so she was very important part of me completing the double Ironman.”