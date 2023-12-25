Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all love a Greggs don’t we? Especially here in the North East.

Well I certainly do. You can find me with a Sausage Roll or a Yum Yum in hand almost every lunch time, and I especially love to grab a quick Greggs for fuel during a particularly stressful Christmas shopping trip.

But despite being Greggs’ number one fan, I also love the more luxurious, elegant things in life.

So, what happens when you combine the two? Absolutely delicious magic.

Greggs and Newcastle department store Fenwick have come together to launch Bistro Greggs, a brand-new pop up restaurant which serves traditional and seasonal Greggs savoury and sweet delights, with a sophisticated touch.

Bistro Greggs

Before we get onto the mouth-watering food though, I must first mention that Bistro Greggs have got it spot on when it comes to making their customers feel welcome and at ease.

The staff are friendly and attentive, and the venue itself is intimate, tucked away from the business of Fenwick, with elegantly decorated tables.

On the menu, there is a breakfast and brunch section - served until 12pm, as well as a lunch and dinner section - served from 12pm.

There is also a wide selection of drinks to choose from including a variety of wines, beer and cider, soft drinks, hot drinks and a special cocktail created in collaboration with Newcastle’s Mother Mercy.

On my visit to Bistro Greggs, I chose to get right into the Christmas vibes, and chose a Festive Bake to eat, which was priced at £8.50.

The festive pastry was served with duck-fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts, which completely complemented the bake.

It was certainly a good choice, and with the addition of hot gravy was the perfect lunch time dish.

For dessert I chose a Peach Melba - priced at £5.50, which was made up of raspberry coulis and brandy creme diplomat, which was absolutely delicious and the perfect finisher.

I’m a huge fan of Mother Mercy cocktails, so I had to try the Greggs cocktail they had created - the Pink Jammie Fizz priced at £8.50.

I absolutely loved the cocktail, and hope it becomes a Mother Mercy staple as it was definitely one of the most yummy cocktails I have had.