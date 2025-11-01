A South Tyneside dancer has donated more than 18 inches of her hair to charity.

The family of eight-year-old Elizabeth Loftus, from Marsden, have expressed their pride in her after she had a haircut to support The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, that are free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to treatment for cancer.

Elizabeth, who is a dancer at the Lauren Anderson Academy of Dance, underwent the charity haircut at Dezire With InnerBeauty on Thursday, October 30, where she had more than 18 inches of hair cut off.

Michaella Brash, Elizabeth’s auntie, has told the Shields Gazette where Elizabeth got the idea from to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

She said: “It all started a couple of years when she was watching a video on YouTube of a girl who had their haircut for The Little Princess Trust so she got interested in it from there.

“She decided that she wanted other girls to have ‘Rapunzel hair’ like her so it was from that point she wanted to grow her hair long enough so she could donate it.

“So was beyond excited to have it cut, especially because she has been building up to it for quite a while - she was so proud and excited for the haircut.

“Elizabeth is a dancer at the Lauren Anderson Academy of Dance and the only thing she was worried about was that if she would still be able to put her hair up during dance competitions.”

As well as donating her hair, Elizabeth has also managed to raise more than £500 for the charity at the time of writing - something her family are hugely proud about.

Michaella added: “We are all so emotional, proud and quite surprised at the amount of money that she has managed to raise.

“Watching her take the initiative and being so strong-willed about doing this just makes us all in awe of her.”

You can view and donate to Elizabeth’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rpvfu6-the-little-princess-trust.