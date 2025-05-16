A disabled South Shields man has spoken out about how he was treated on a visit to the circus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Simpson, from South Shields, has taken to social media to voice his concerns over how he was treated during a visit to Planet Circus OMG, in Temple Park, on Wednesday, May 14.

The 25-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, visited the circus with his sister-in-law, Lauryn Bell, his auntie, Emily Scott, and his friend, Layla Finn - with Lauryn and Emily also working as his PAs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy and Lauryn showcase their activities and days out together via their ‘The Adventures Of Jimmy And Lauryn’ social media page, which aims to highlight how Jimmy overcomes barriers to take part in things like surfing, riding rollercoasters, and more.

The pair voiced concerns over how they were treated at Planet Circus OMG, stating that they were denied access to the circus due to Jimmy having “no proof” of his disability and they were only permitted entry once they showed the correct documents after they went home to get them.

They also flagged that when inside the big top, staff initially told them they had to sit separately, with Jimmy and one carer and the other two elsewhere.

Jimmy Simpson has spoken out about how he was treated at Planet Circus OMG, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

The duo raised the issue that if Jimmy wasn’t wheelchair bound, then the entire party would have been able to sit together, no questions asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the party was eventually allowed to sit together but there was a railing between the two different pairs in the group.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette after posting on social media, Jimmy has stated that he was left feeling “humiliated” by the whole situation.

He said: “When I arrived at the circus to find we needed proof of my disability and care needs, we were shocked.

“I felt humiliated that we all had to return home before coming back to the circus. We were told that I needed a professional letter to be able to purchase carer tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we arrived back to purchase my tickets, Lauryn and Emily then had to prove that they worked with me by showing their lanyards and payslips.

“When we got inside the tent, Lauryn was told ‘him and one person can sit there and the other two can sit over there’ - we were all shocked that I was being discriminated against as all other families were able to sit together.

“I was frustrated as due to my speech I couldn’t say anything as I know the staff wouldn’t of understood me. My disability was highlighted more.

“As we were avid supporters of the circus and went every year, even creating videos for our social media channels which Lauryn and I run together, we couldn’t believe this was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After Lauryn refused to sit so far away and requested seats together, they told us we could sit at the back but again, we refused this because we had bought ringside tickets.

“We were then told the best they could do was sit with a barrier between us.”

Jimmy went to the circus with Lauryn Bell, his sister-in-law, Emily Scott, his auntie, and Layla Finn, his friend. | Other 3rd Party

Following his experience at the circus, Jimmy has called on Planet Circus OMG’s management to make changes into how they deal with people with disabilities, as well as thanking his followers for the outpouring of support he has received since the incident.

He added: “Our message to the bosses of the circus is to take responsibility for their staff’s actions, to make changes and strive for better accessibility - from tickets to seating areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also urge the bosses to enable staff to have disability awareness training - as not all disabilities are as visible as mine.

“Lauryn and I have built an amazing following and supportive platform across a few different social media channels and we are so glad we have the support behind us.

“Knowing we are not the only ones who strive for better for the disabled community means so much to us.

“We are all disappointed that a business has went on this way; however, it only encourages us to strive for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to make activities, days out and trips more accessible so everyone can enjoy them by breaking down the barriers which are put in our way.”

Planet Circus OMG has told the Shields Gazette that it takes accessibility and inclusivity “extremely seriously” and that the matter of tickets in relation to Jimmy was to do with carer tickets rather than his disability.

A spokesperson for the circus said: “We are now aware that a recent visitor to Planet Circus OMG has expressed feeling isolated and disappointed during their visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is never our intention to discriminate against or exclude any guest.

“We take accessibility and inclusivity extremely seriously and are committed to providing a positive and respectful experience for every visitor, regardless of disability.

“We would like to clarify that Planet Circus OMG fully recognises the Access Card as valid evidence of a person’s accessibility needs. We do not require ‘better’ or additional proof where a valid Access Card is presented.

“In this case, our team sought clarification only on the number of discounted carer tickets being requested, as several carers were accompanying one guest with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did not ask the group to leave and were happy to accommodate them once supporting documentation for the full ticket request was presented.

“Our seating arrangements are designed first and foremost to meet essential health and safety requirements, while also aiming wherever reasonably possible to allow families and groups to sit together.

“On this occasion, it now appears that the arrangements offered did not align with the family’s preferences, but our team worked to provide the most suitable solution available within the layout and safety constraints of the venue.

“While we respect everyone’s right to share their experience, we have become concerned by the tone and frequency of recent public posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe these may no longer reflect a fair or proportionate account of events. We remain open to respectful dialogue but must also protect our team and reputation against unfair or harmful statements.

“We are proud that so many of our guests have become familiar faces and friends over the years, and we remain committed to serving every member of our audience with fairness and care.

“Planet Circus OMG continues to uphold the high standards our visitors expect and strives to offer a welcoming, inclusive experience for all.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.