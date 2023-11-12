‘I was so proud’ Complete Ballet teacher on Silver Swans showcase

Silver Swans are a group of older women, who are learning ballet with Complete Ballet.

A fabulous group of women aged between 40 and 80, recently took to The Customs House stage to perform a beautiful ballet showcase.

The group take part in specially designed dance lessons for seniors named Silver Swans, which are delivered across the UK, with this particular South Tyneside group learning with Complete Ballet CIC.

Silver Swans, which had current Strictly Come Dancing star, Angela Rippon as its first ambassador, was introduced by The Royal Academy of Dance, after results showed the positive impact dance can have on lifelong wellbeing.

The South Tyneside dancers took part in the special showcase at The Customs House which took place on Tuesday, November 7.

The group performed a number of dances from popular ballet productions, including; Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet.

The dancers also gave an insight into a Silver Swans ballet class, while a group from Age Concern provided the audience with a seated ballet performance.

Rebecca Yates, Director and Founder of Complete Ballet CIC, who the Silver Swans learn with, said of the Age Concern performance: “It was lovely to do, to demonstrate that even if you don’t have good mobility or other health problems you can still do ballet from a chair. It was really important to do that section.”

Speaking about The Customs House showcase Rebecca explained how proud she was of the dancers, as she explained: “It was brilliant. It was such a warm atmosphere. The love and support from the audience was wonderful.

“A lot of men who had never watched a ballet production before came along to support their loved ones, and were visibly moved.

“It was beautiful, I was so proud.”

Rebecca is hoping that The Customs House performance will encourage more ladies to take part and join Silver Swans in the New Year.

“I want to encourage everyone to give it a go,” Rebecca said.

“It’s a joy for me to teach.”

Complete Ballet CIC teaches classes across South Tyneside, in venues in Westoe Crown Community Hub, Cleadon Methodist Church and Boldon.

Complete Ballet's Silver Swans showcase.

As well as learning for fun and for physical and mental wellbeing, dancers can also undertake ballet exams.