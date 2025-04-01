I wish I could adopt all 17 of these pets from Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

3 . Storm (Akita)

Storm has been a real BFG the whole time he has been at the shelter. He very quickly became a staff and volunteer favourite with his big character and playful ways. He came in as a stray so there is no history on whether he has met any cats or small animals. For the most part he has been a good boy when meeting other dogs, but sometimes does get a little frustrated when he can't get to them and this can spill over into him being very vocal towards them.