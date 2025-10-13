I would love to give all 17 of these North East Dogs Trust pooches a home

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
All these dogs are searching for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust
2. Loki (American Bulldog)
Loki is ready to start his next chapter with his forever family. He’s a friendly lad and can live with older secondary school aged kids and another dog who likes to play. He has previously been house trained and ok with spending time home alone. With a refresher, he should soon settle back into home life. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Tiny (Greyhound)
Tiny is looking for adopters to help her settle into home life. She can live with older kids who will be comfortable with her moments of giddiness as she is a lively character at times. House training and any time home alone will need building up gradually, so minimal leaving hours will be needed. Tiny is excited when seeing other dogs and may live with another doggy friend pending a successful introduction. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Hugo (American Akita Cross)
Hugo is an excitable lad with a sensitive side. He’ll flourish with adopters who are happy to continue training and understand not to rush him into new situations. Once he’s found his paws and settled into home life, alone time could be gradually built up. Hugo was previously housetrained so should just need a little refresher with this. | Dogs Trust Darlington