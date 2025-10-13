I would love to give all 17 of these North East Dogs Trust pooches a home

3 . Tiny (Greyhound)

Tiny is looking for adopters to help her settle into home life. She can live with older kids who will be comfortable with her moments of giddiness as she is a lively character at times. House training and any time home alone will need building up gradually, so minimal leaving hours will be needed. Tiny is excited when seeing other dogs and may live with another doggy friend pending a successful introduction. | Dogs Trust Darlington