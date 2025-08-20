An iconic sports quiz trio are heading out on tour.

Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell are set to go on tour in 2026 following a hugely successful, sold-out run earlier this year.

‘Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour’ will be returning with a host of new UK dates for next year, including one at Newcastle’s City Hall, on April 26

The much-loved trio from A Question of Sport will be entertaining audiences and once again, putting their sporting knowledge to the test.

Their 2025 tour was hailed as “lively entertainment” and noted that “a standing ovation spoke of a deep bond between performers and audience.”

The show is packed with fan-favourite quiz rounds and brand-new elements, as well as each night featuring a rotating panel of special guest sporting stars - with line-ups to be revealed closer to the time.

There will even be the opportunity for members of the audience to put their sporting knowledge against Matt, Phil and their teams without having to leave their seats.

Speaking about heading back out on the road, Matt Dawson said: "I can’t believe we get to have another crack at this.

“Last time was such a blast, and now we get to take the show to even more corners of the UK — I can’t wait.”

Phil Tufnell added: “Hitting the road again with Sue and Matt? Always a giggle.

“No two nights are ever the same as you never quite know what’s coming next, and that’s half the fun!"

Sie Barker has hailed the successful reaction to the live shows that the trio have done over the course of 2025.

She commented: “We were just blown away by the amazing reaction to the shows earlier this year. Honestly, the three of us had such a wonderful time together.

“We can’t wait to do it again!”

The full UK tour dates for 2026 are as follows:

April 24 : Edinburgh Playhouse.

: Edinburgh Playhouse. April 25 : Glasgow Armadillo.

: Glasgow Armadillo. April 26 : Newcastle O2 City Hall.

: Newcastle O2 City Hall. May 6 : Stoke Victoria Hall.

: Stoke Victoria Hall. May 7 : Sheffield City Hall.

: Sheffield City Hall. May 9 : Cardiff Utilita Arena.

: Cardiff Utilita Arena. May 10 : Liverpool Empire.

: Liverpool Empire. May 15 : Eastbourne Congress Theatre.

: Eastbourne Congress Theatre. May 16 : Southend Cliffs Pavilion.

: Southend Cliffs Pavilion. May 17: Portsmouth Guildhall.

Tickets for the tour are available at: https://myticket.co.uk/.