Iconic play 2:22 A Ghost Story to frighten the North East with star-studded cast

Do you believe in ghosts? Well, the award-winning play 2:22 A Ghost Story is heading to the Sunderland Empire and will test your beliefs.

Whether you’re a believer or a sceptic, this edge-of-your-seat thriller is an absolute must-see, arriving once again in the North East with a brand-new star studded cast.

The plot follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted.

Hosting a dinner party with her husband Sam, for their friends Lauren and Ben, the group must stay up until 2:22 to discover if Jenny’s claims are true.

On Tuesday, May 21, the critically acclaimed play written by Newcastle-born Danny Robins will be performing at the Sunderland Empire.

2:22 A Ghost Story has become very popular due to its iconic casting of celebrities. The likes of Cheryl Tweedy, Frankie Bridge and Laura Whitmore have played the role of Jenny previously, while Jake Wood (Eastenders) and James Buckley (The Inbetweeners) have taken on the role of Ben.

Now, for the second half of the UK tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story, an incredible cast of talented individuals have taken on the now iconic roles of Jenny, Sam, Lauren and Ben - that will for sure delight and fright the North East audience.

Taking on the role of Jenny, is Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade, with her husband Sam played by Call The Midwife and Casualty star George Rainsford.

Hollyoaks’ actress Lauren will take on the role of friend Lauren, and her new partner Ben will be played by The Wanted’s Jay McGuinness.

McGuiness, who won the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing and had his theatre debut in 2016 as part of Big The Musical, spoke of his delight at being cast in the play.

He said: “I went to see the play in London with Cheryl (Tweedy), Jake (Wood), Louise (Ford), and Scott (Karim), and immediately it was something I wanted to be a part of. Can’t wait to get stuck into this role and spend some time spooking theatres all around the UK!”

Playwright of 2:22 A Ghost Story Danny Robins commented:“I continue to be blown away by the success of this play. It demonstrates a huge appetite and curiosity for all things paranormal. This fabulous 7th cast for the 2024 leg of the tour will bring their own energy to these characters, telling the story anew for audiences across the UK.

George Rainsford (Sam), Fiona Wade (Jenny), Vera Chok (Lauren), and Jay MGuiness (Ben) in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

“It’s always exciting to see the play come to life again in this way. It’s such a fun

night out, and if chills give you thrills, you’re in for a treat.”