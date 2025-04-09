Iconic Red Arrows confirmed to return for the 2025 Great North Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Red Arrows are set to return to the North East this September.

Organisers of the Great North East have confirmed that the iconic Red Arrows will be returning to the region for this year’s event on Sunday, September 7.

Being a much-loved feature of the half-marathon, the Red Arrows will perform a fly past over runners on the course, before returning later in the morning to do an extended display over the North Sea at the finish line, in South Shields.

The Red Arrows first joined the event back in 2002 and have been a part of most Great North Runs ever since.

They were not available for last year’s event due to them being on a tour of North America and Canada.

Sir Brendan Foster, the founder of the Great North Run, has branded the flyover as a special moment for the popular half marathon.

The organisers of the Great North Run have confirmed that the Red Arrows will be returning for the 2025 event. | Great North Run

He said: “The roar of the Red Arrows overhead is a truly special moment. It’s a spectacle to see them soar over the Tyne Bridge, leaving vibrant streaks of red, white and blue in their wake before they head to the coast for their famous South Shields performance at the finish.

“Make sure to give them a wave and a cheer when you spot them, you won’t be alone!”

Organisers have stated that demand for the 2025 Great North Run is at an all-time high, with registrations for ballot places increasing 100% year on year.

Those who are keen to be part of this year’s half-marathon can still take part by a charity place to fundraise for one of the events many charity partners.

You can find out more by visiting: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-north-run/#gnrcharities.

