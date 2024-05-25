Iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar to perform at the Sunderland Empire
An iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is set to perform at the Sunderland Empire as part of a UK tour.
Global phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar, will be heading to the North East in the summer for a five-day run at legendary historic theatre venue, Sunderland Empire.
The Olivier Award-winning production from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, is set to bring a brand-new cast for the UK tour, which will include Ian McIntosh as Jesus, Shem Omari James as Judas and Hannah Richardson as Mary.
Jesus Christ Superstar re-tells the story of the extraordinary events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas.
Featuring a score that includes songs such as ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’, Jesus Christ Superstar has become legendary for its rock opera score, which was originally released as a concept album and went on to become a musical classic.
The production heading to the Sunderland Empire is a reimagined version of the original, which has since won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, as well as the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.
Jesus Christ Superstar will be performing at the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday, June 11 and will run until Saturday, June 15.
Tickets start from £13, and will range depending on seat location. For more information and to book tickets, please visit the Sunderland Empire section of the ATG Tickets website.
