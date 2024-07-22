'Iconic' - Shields Ferry set to survive as funding for rebuild secured

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness on today’s visit to the Shields Ferry with the Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn and the Managing Director of Nexus, Cathy Massarella. | Nexus

Plans to build a new £14.6m landing for the Shields Ferry at North Shields Fish Quay have been given the go-ahead by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

The Mayor has pledged to greatly improve public transport across the region and invest in infrastructure that creates jobs and more opportunities for local people.

At a cabinet meeting later this month, the Mayor is set to recommend formally signing off £4.58m from the region’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) towards the overall cost of the project – the remaining funding is listed in the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) programme.

On a visit to the Shields Ferry on Monday, the Mayor said the Shields Ferry was a historic and regionally valued service, that remains a vital connection for many thousands of people in the region.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness on today’s visit to the Shields Ferry with the Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn and the Managing Director of Nexus, Cathy Massarella. | Nexus

Nexus, the public body which runs the cross-Tyne service, welcomed the Mayor’s support for the new north landing which is planned to be built at the regenerated North Shields Fish Quay.

The current North Shields landing is at the end of its life and urgently needs to be replaced.

Nexus has now began the process of tendering for a specialist contractor to build the new Ferry landing.

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, said: “The Shields Ferry is a historic part of our transport network taking pride of place on the iconic banks of the River Tyne. It’s an essential link for many people to get to work and brings together communities on the North and South of the river.

“I am wholly supportive of North Tyneside’s plans to revive the Fish Quay and give it a new lease of life. The Shields Ferry service is a vital part of this exciting future, but it urgently needs investment so that it can be enjoyed by residents for many years to come.

“I will improve public transport for local people and make sure we get the investment we need for vital projects such as this which are incredibly important for our communities. I will be recommending to cabinet in July that we approve the first part of the funding needed and we’re already working to secure the remaining investment through our City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS). Together we will safeguard the future of the Shields Ferry.”

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “We welcome the new Mayor’s support for this exciting project, which will secure the long-term future of the Shields Ferry.

“Creating a new north landing for the Shields Ferry is of vital importance for this iconic local transport link.

How the new Ferry landing is set to look. | Nexus

“There is strong and widespread support for a new ferry landing within the region and we’re excited to work with North East Mayor Kim McGuinness to be able to take this major project forward. This will ensure a really bright future for the Shields Ferry and once funding is confirmed, we hope to start design work on the new north landing next year, with construction early 2026.

“We considered several options for the North Shields ferry landing before finalising this proposal. It makes good sense to relocate the landing into the heart of the North Shields Fish Quay regeneration area, with its close proximity to the town centre and the Riverside Walkway. In this location we can continue to serve commuters while growing a new leisure and family market linked to local attractions and restaurants.”