Iconic Souter Lighthouse to be protected from the elements thanks to £70,000 refresh

A towering coastal landmark in South Tyneside will continue to shine brightly thanks to a new coat of paint, a dab of insider know-how – and more than £70,000 of funding.

Iconic Souter Lighthouse is set to be refreshed in its international orange – or red, as seen by its 20,000 annual visitors – and white stripes.

Over 10 weeks from Monday, decorators will stand on elevated platforms and use rollers to apply 300 litres of paint to the 76ft tall stone structure.

Adjoining buildings, including holiday cottages, staff quarters, courtyards, café, museum and foghorn house, will also be brushed-up.

But a special ingredient – a chemical activator known as 2-pack epoxy resin – will be added to the mix and be key to the project's success.

Bosses at the National Trust-run site say this will give vital added protection to the paint in its year-round battle with the elements.

The decommissioned lighthouse, built in 1871 and the world’s first to have its light powered by electricity, was last repainted in 2019.

National Trust chartered building surveyor Will Turnbull said: “It’s not just about giving Souter a new coat of paint so that it continues to look nice.

“It is also important that it is well-maintained and looked after.

“Flaking paint and cracks can let in water, so it is important that this work is carried.”

Painting and general site joinery repairs are being carried out by Bishop Auckland-based contractor Q-Dec.

Kris Jackson, 32, the firm’s contracts manager, said a major challenge was to ensure the public remained safe while work was done.

He added: “Painting Souter Lighthouse is a big job and quite a challenge. It will stay open to the public while we are doing this work.

“The weather may prove to be key, and I am hoping it stays dry and sunny.

"Preparation is also key, and I know everything will be properly in place.”

Repairs funding has come from money raised from admission fees, café and even sales of donated used books.

To further boost funds, two days of sponsored abseiling from the lighthouse are planned on Sunday, July 20, and Sunday, August 10.

Information on the abseiling and how to take part can be found at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.

Souter was the first lighthouse in the world to be designed and built specifically to use alternating electric current, the most advanced lighthouse technology of its day.

The light was generated by a carbon arc lamp and was first lit in January 1871.

It was described at the time as 'without doubt one of the most powerful lights in the world'.