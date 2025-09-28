GoOogle

A man sparked a stand-off and threatened police from his window when officers tried to arrest him for sending threatening texts to a neighbour.

David Adams had sent a stream of furious messages threatening to bite his neighbour's nose off and warning "I'm coming for you", which resulted in officers attending his home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard while police tried to arrest Adams, he "drew a crowd" of onlookers while shouting threats and hurling objects, including drugs, from the window of his upstairs flat before he was eventually detained.

Prosecutor Estelle Chambers said the neighbour had been asleep in bed on May 4 when his window was smashed in with a hammer. He later returned a missed call on his mobile phone and Adams answered but appeared annoyed.

The neighbour then received a stream of angry text messages from Adams, warning "I will bite your f***ing nose off", branding him a "clown" and "I'm coming to see you". When the police were called Adams, who was in his upstairs flat, slammed the door on officers and sparked a stand-off from his window.

Miss Chambers said: "He threw books out of the window. He would then disappear back into the address before returning to the open window and dropping various items out."

The items thrown from the window included nitrous oxide canisters, cocaine, books and a bottle. Miss Chambers added: "He became very angry and frustrated at passing members of the public. This started to form a crowd and he then re-appeared with a crow bar and shouted towards the people in the street to 'f*** off'. At one point he threatened to shoot police officers."

The court heard it was unclear whether Adams said he would use a spud gun or a stud gun in the shooting threat. Adams, 39, of South Frederick Street, South Shields, who has a criminal record and was on a community order at the time, admitted sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress, affray and possessing cocaine and nitrous oxide.

Recorder Rebecca Brown said Adams, who had just lost his father, had been taking alcohol and illicit substances on the day, has mental health problems but a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Adams, who has spent almost five months in custody on remand, was sentenced to 36 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation and alcohol abstinence requirements. Matthew Purves, defending, told the court Adams had made use of his time in custody, completed courses, avoided drugs and alcohol and has engaged with mental health services.

In a letter to the court Adams said he has genuine remorse.