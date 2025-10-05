The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 19 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

1 . Kira is a 6-year-old German Shepherd cross Staffie and is a beautiful lady inside and out! She’s looking for her paw-fect home where her family can be around most of the day as she loves company. Kira would love a home set in a quieter area where she can be the only pet, soaking up all the attention, playtime and snuggles for herself. A secure garden would be ideal for zoomies, training and sunbathing sessions. She can live with older teens who are confident around larger breeds with a bouncy personality. Most of all though, she’s dreaming of a comfy sofa to lounge around on! Dogs Trust Photo Sales

2 . Bruno would like to join a family who like to get out and about and up for a little bit training. He’ll need someone around most of the day initially whilst he settles and brush up on house training. Bruno can live with older kids and potentially another dog pending a successful meet. Dogs Trust Photo Sales

3 . Luna is on the lookout for adopters who share her enthusiasm for life! She’d like to join on adventure days out exploring new places. Luna adores being around people so minimal leaving hours will be ideal. Luna is housetrained so will just need a refresher with this. In the home she can live with another dog and secondary school aged kids who are comfortable around lively dogs. Adopters who are up for plenty of fun and games will be a fabulous match for this lovely girl. Dogs Trust Photo Sales

4 . Lucy is a beautiful girl ready to find her forever family. She’d like to join a family who are around most of the day to help her settle in. As she arrived with minimal history, she may need house training and any along time building up. She has shown us that she has a gentle nature and loving personality. For kids in the home, they should of primary age and she could live with another dog pending a successful meet at the centre. Dogs Trust Photo Sales