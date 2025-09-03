‘Ill-thought’ - Councillor hits out at St George’s Cross vandalism in South Tyneside

English nationalists have been accused of ‘crossing the line’ by daubing St George’s crosses on pedestrian crossings and roundabouts in South Tyneside.

The copycat vandals have been condemned for their sham show of patriotism after several sites – also including a bridge – were defaced with paint.

In the Harton area of South Shields, a pedestrian crossing and mini roundabout were vandalised – and crosses have been scribbled in the Westoe and Chichester areas.

On Boldon Lane, two mini roundabouts – at its junctions with Harton Lane and Green Lane – have also been targeted.

Crosses have been daubed at both ends of a road bridge at River Drive, also in South Shields.

They are understood to represent a call for English patriotism and nationalism – mimicking the red cross on a white background of the national flag.

Those in South Tyneside follow a recent upsurge of similar acts of vandalism in other parts of the country and come in response to high levels of illegal immigration.

They also coincide with protests outside a hotel in Epping, Essex, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

Harton ward Labour councillor, Cllr Michael Clare criticised those responsible.

He said: “These actions are ill-thought and send out all the wrong signals.

“We are a multicultural borough, and I would encourage unity not division.”

He added: “I certainly wouldn't encourage people to express their patriotism in this way.

“It can compromise the road safety features and be costly to reinstate for the ratepayer.

“It's inevitable that the council will have to make good this vandalism.”

South Tyneside Council also hit out at those responsible, describing their actions as “dangerous”.

A spokesperson said: “Pride in our national flag is a long-respected tradition, however criminal damage and graffiti are not acceptable in any circumstances.

“Painting flags on roads or hanging them from highway structures is also dangerous, not just to the people doing it, but also for others passing by.

“It then presents an ongoing health and safety risk to motorists and pedestrians.

They added: “We will take a considered approach to flag removal and repainting where graffiti poses a risk.

“If any flag or other artwork appears on a council asset without permission – such as on a lamppost, pedestrian crossing or highway – we will remove it where it presents a safety risk, causes damage to property, or is not being maintained.”

There was also criticism on social media site Facebook, with Sheen Carmichael writing: ‘Oh no! makes me sad’.

She added, ‘It’s just so ugly. It’s all over Chichester. “Ironically, the village often has flags and bunting out for specials events – which are far prettier than that mess.

“There is being proud and patriotic, but all of this has a darker message.”

And Paul Johnston wrote, “Ridiculous isn’t it? Fly your flags but vandalising your home town is bonkers.

“I just can’t believe someone has done that and thought ‘yep, this looks cracking, made a real good job of this, everyone will love it’.”

Northumbria Police said the markings were an issue for South Tyneside Council.